'Someone from the Indian camp should tell Virat Kohli...': Vaughan dissects RCB star's batting woes in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli hasn't really been at his best at the ongoing T20 World Cup. The RCB star has failed to replicate his IPL 2024 form, where he finished on top of the Orange Cap race, and single handedly took his side to the playoffs. A lot was expected when Rahul Dravid decided to slot Kohli as India's opener in USA, and it also meant that Yashasvi Jaiswal got benched. India's Virat Kohli during a practice session.(Surjeet Yadav)

Kohli began his T20 World Cup campaign with a one vs Ireland, then four and a duck against Pakistan and USA. India's group stage matches were in USA, where the pitches were bowler friendly, and didn't offer much to batters. But it could be a different case in the Super 8 stage in West Indies, where pitches are flatter.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, England legend Michael Vaughan had some special advice for Kohli, amid his poor run of form. "He is on the back of an incredible IPL. I think we are finding in this World Cup that a lot of players who played in the IPL when scores were 200-plus, the pitches were flat and the boundaries were obviously small. Boundaries were coming pretty much at will for these players. They have now gone to the World Cup where the pitches are just doing a little bit more," he said.

"I think the strike rates of 180-plus, we've been saying and these players are getting used to, I think they now got to analyse the conditions and realize that 160-score is going to be very competitive. I think we all thought with this World Cup that this T20 juggernaut had just moved, the players had gone to a different level and I think the impact sub also played a big part in the IPL. There is no impact sub in the World Cup and the pitches are doing a little bit more, so it's bringing that old Virat style player.

"You know Virat of the old, when he just bats and plays, strikes at 130. I would say that's the style of player who is going to be valuable if the pitch is going to do things. The pitches in Caribbean are flatter and 220 kind of becomes the par score, of course you have to strike at 180 but if the pitches continue to do what they did in the last two weeks, Virat Kohli just batting, he has gone out three times just outside the off stump. That is the nature of T20, you got to go for the shots, that is where they are going to bowl about fourth of his stump, outside into length and get him driving through the offside. I just think in his mindset, he has come from the IPL and he is probably carrying on the aggression. It might be worth someone in the Indian camp just say to Virat just play like you used to play. If you can be the glue, the scores are going to be 150-160 and Virat is the glue, India will always get to that kind of number," he further added.

India begin their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan, on Thursday in Bridgetown. All eyes will once again be on Rohit Sharma and Kohli, with the player underperforming in the tournament. Rohit began the tournament with a fifty, but has gone below the radar since then.