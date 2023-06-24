'Something is missing. I'll be disappointed...': Shastri's bombastic 'Rohit Sharma' comparison with Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has been presented with yet another big opportunity as the Kerala batter has been included in the scheme of things for the ODI World Cup. On Friday, when BCCI announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies for the tour next month, Samson was included as a wicketkeeping option. Ahead of the tour, which marks the start of the final phase of India's preparation for the World Cup, former India coach Ravi Shastri made a stunning remark on Samson, comparing him with Rohit Sharma. Ravi Shastri made a big comment comparing Sanju Samson with Rohit Sharma

It seems July is the month of ODI recall for Samson. In 2021, he had made his debut on the format on July 23 against Sri Lanka, his only appearance in the series. Exactly a year later, he made his second appearance in ODIs, in the tour of West Indies. And unlike the previous time, he played all the matches, where he even scored a half-century in Port of Spain while chasing. He was later kept in the scheme of things, making 11 appearances overall in ODIs, before missing the two contests at home earlier this year - against Sri Lanka and Australia - owing to injury.

But Samson is now back and can add to his tally 11 matches, where he has so far scored 330 runs at 66. He can either feature as a wicketkeeper-batter or a specialist batter as well with Ishan Kishan opening the order.

Speaking to The Week, Shastri that despite being a “match winner”, Samson is yet to realise his potential. He admitted that if the youngster fails to end his career as among the topo players in the sport, he will be disappointed.

"There is Sanju [Samson], who I believe is yet to realise his potential. He is a match-winner. There is something that is missing. I will be disappointed if he does not finish his career all guns blazing. It is like when I was the coach, I would have been disappointed if Rohit Sharma had not played in my side as a regular Test player. Hence, his opening the batting. I feel similar with Sanju," he said.

With Rishabh Pant unlikely to return anytime soon and KL Rahul still nursing his injury, Samson has a great chance to seal his spot in the World Cup squad with the West Indies series.

