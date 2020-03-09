e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das help Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das help Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

The visitors were never up to the task when replying to the handy score and were bowled out for 152 runs in 19 overs to suffer their biggest Twenty20 defeat against Bangladesh.

cricket Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dhaka
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Donald Tiripano.
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Donald Tiripano.(AFP)
         

Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das struck half-centuries as Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the first Twenty20 international of a two-match series in Dhaka on Monday. Soumya hit an unbeaten 62 off 32 balls, his second Twenty20 half-century and a career best, after an in-form Liton made 59 off 39 balls to guide Bangladesh 200-3 in the 20 overs. The visitors were never up to the task when replying to the handy score and were bowled out for 152 runs in 19 overs to suffer their biggest Twenty20 defeat against Bangladesh.

Leg-spinner Aminul Islam grabbed three wickets for 34 runs and Mustafizur Rahman finished with 3-32. The other new-ball bowlers rattled Zimbabwe in the opening batting Powerplay to reduce the tourists to 3-37. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was top scorer for Zimbabwe with 28 before Aminul forced him to give a catch to Liton at long-off.

Also read: Faf du Plessis’ experience in Indian conditions will help team - Mark Boucher

Aminul took the wicket of Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams (20) from the next ball to break the back bone of the batting line-up. Richmond Mutumbami and Doland Tiripano also made 20 runs each. Carl Mumba provided late blitz with 25 off 16 balls but could only delay the inevitable.

Liton earlier set the platform for Bangladesh’s highest-ever Twenty20 score against Zimbabwe with a 92-run opening stand with Tamim Iqbal, who made 41 off 33 balls. Teenage debutant Wesley Madhevere dismissed Tamim to break the stand and Sikandar Raza trapped Liton leg before to end his superb innings, which featured five fours and three sixes.

Also read: Pitch for Ranji final very poor, BCCI should look into it: Bengal coach Arun Lal

Soumya took the charge to ensure Bangladesh surpassed their previous highest score of 175 runs against Zimbabwe. He struck four fours and five sixes, including two in the last two balls of the innings off Chris Mpofu to lift Bangladesh to 200. “It was pleasing to see how the batters performed. Tamim and Liton gave us the start we wanted, and Soumya finished off really well,” said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad.

Zimbabwe captain Williams lamented their performance. “We missed our length with the ball, and partnerships at the top were required and that let us down,” he said. The second and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Wednesday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Coronavirus pandemic threat now ‘very real’, can still be controlled: WHO
Coronavirus pandemic threat now ‘very real’, can still be controlled: WHO
‘Will go all out, overcome coronavirus’: Kerala minister as new cases emerge
‘Will go all out, overcome coronavirus’: Kerala minister as new cases emerge
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
CBI files chargesheet against Deepak Talwar in FCRA violation case
CBI files chargesheet against Deepak Talwar in FCRA violation case
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news