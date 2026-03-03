Sourav Ganguly blasts Sanju Samson’s detractors post-Eden knock: ‘Used to read, he should not deserve a place’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly lauded Sanju Samson for delivering when it mattered most in the Super 8 showdown against West Indies. With India staring at a must-win situation, Samson produced a composed yet commanding innings at Eden Gardens, guiding the chase with authority. The opener remained unbeaten on 97 from just 50 deliveries, steering India past a challenging 196-run target and into the semi-finals. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 97 against West Indies. (Hindustan Times)

It was a timely return to form, marking his first half-century in 13 innings. Ganguly highlighted the temperament Samson displayed under pressure, calling it an innings that underlined his class and ability to rise on the big stage.

Backing Samson’s match-winning effort in the high-pressure clash, former India captain Ganguly was all praise for him in his assessment, insisting the Kerala batter has the talent and temperament to be a regular fixture in India’s white-ball setup.

"He's a very good player. He should consistently play for India in white-ball cricket -100 per cent," Ganguly told reporters.

"It was a virtual quarterfinal, and to be 97 not out shows his quality. He's that sort of a player... when he gets in, he will hurt the opposition."

Samson did not feature in India’s first-choice combination at the beginning of the T20 World Cup, as the team management opted for Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top. However, the setback against South Africa prompted a reshuffle, with concerns emerging over the left-heavy batting line-up and its lack of balance.

Drafted into the side for the crucial encounter against West Indies, Samson made the chance count in emphatic fashion. He handled the tense situation with maturity, constructed the chase with careful calculation, and remained till the finish, steering India home with a composed and controlled innings.

Ganguly slams Samson's naysayers Reflecting on the dramatic turnaround in Samson’s fortunes, Ganguly pointed to the batter’s temperament and ability to silence criticism on the biggest stage, highlighting how quickly narratives can change in international cricket.

"He played to the situation, and that was important. What it teaches all of us is that the same boy who, in the last six months, could not find his place in the team - whether it was Ishan Kishan opening or somebody else coming in.

"Just before the World Cup, I used to read headlines saying 'Sanju fails again', 'he should not deserve a place', 'India has so much talent, why is Shubman Gill not in the side?' - and yet here is a boy in a quarterfinal game, gets 97 not out and takes you to the semifinal," Ganguly added.