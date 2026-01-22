Sourav Ganguly 'creating tremors in South Africa' with debut stint: 'Taking Indian coaching to the world'

Sourav Ganguly is having quite a debut stint as a coach. The former India captain is currently spearheading Pretoria Capitals' campaign in the SA20, and under his leadership, the side captained by Keshav Maharaj has reached the tournament's finals, set to be played on Sunday, January 25. Pretoria Capitals reached the summit clash on Wednesday after defeating Sunrisers Eastern Cape by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead, Durban. Dewald Brevis stepped up with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 75 runs off 38 balls with four 4s and seven 6s to take the Capitals into the final. Ravichandran Ashwin went gaga over Sourav Ganguly's coaching (PTI)

On Thursday, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went gaga over Ganguly's maiden stint, saying the former India captain is showing how Indians can be great coaches. He also lauded the former BCCI President, stating that the Prince of Kolkata is causing quite a stir in the Rainbow Nation.

It is worth noting that Ganguly was roped in as the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals before the start of the fourth edition of the SA20. Shaun Pollock is also part of the backroom staff, serving as an assistant coach.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly fought with selectors, put his job on the line to defy BCCI’s directive: ‘I am not leaving without...’ “He once said “ When I write my autobiography, it will create tremors”. For now he is creating tremors in South Africa with his @PretoriaCapsSA team. His leadership as always been inspirational and this one as a coach is no different," Ashwin wrote on X.

“Taking Indian coaching to the world,” he added.