Sourav Ganguly fought with selectors, put his job on the line to defy BCCI’s directive: ‘I am not leaving without...’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly revealed that he once had a stand-off with BCCI selectors over Anil Kumble’s place in the team. The year was 2003, and Ganguly, who was in his third year as skipper, was adamant on having Kumble as part of the squad travelling Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The champion leg-spinner could not be part of the famous 2001 Test series between India and Australia due to a shoulder injury, but since his return, Kumble had reestablished himself as the team’s premier spinner, pushing the in-form Harbhajan Singh down in the pecking order. Sourav Ganguly feared no one during his time as captain of the Indian team(AFP)

However, the selection committee viewed things differently, envisioning a team without Kumble. However, Ganguly remained adamant on his stance and even put his captaincy at risk to ensure Kumble went on that flight to Australia. And as it turned out, Kumble finished with 24 wickets from three Tests, including a best of 8/141 at the SCG as India went on to draw the series and retain the silverware.

“In the 2003 tour of Australia, Anil Kumble stood up, and he finished the year with the highest number of wickets. I couldn’t dream of it (not having Anil Kumble in the team), especially on the tour of Australia. And I remember the selectors telling me I needed a left-arm spinner because of how well Daniel Vettori had bowled when New Zealand toured before us. He did exceptionally well. But I said, ‘No, I am not going to leave without him.’ I still remember that night in Hyderabad, after the semi-final. I was told that if the team doesn’t do well, I may not be the captain again. I said, ‘we’ll see once the series finishes’,” Ganguly told Harsha Bhogle on ‘The Captain’s Calm’ powered by Bandhan Bank.

What does it take to be a captain? Ganguly answers

Dada, who also served as the BCCI chairman of selectors, recalled having to face the tough questions. The impressive tour of Australia was followed by a successful trip to Pakistan, where India won both Test and ODI series under Ganguly. It was India’s first tour of Pakistan since 1989, after a 15-year exile, and Ganguly and his team responded emphatically. Several moments and superstars were made on that tour of Australia, which strongly elevated Ganguly’s reputation as India’s captain.

“I have been asked that question many times. I remember a journalist asking me, ‘Not many people have come back from Pakistan as a captain’. So, these are challenges. If you want to be the captain of India, you will be asked this question. So, stand up, be strong and be ready to accept it. Work those hard miles, those extra miles to back what you say. That’s what’s important,” added Ganguly.