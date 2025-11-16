Sourav Ganguly puts direct blame on Team India amid Kolkata pitch furore: 'Didn't water it for 4 days, they wanted this'

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), set the record straight as the discourse around the Eden Gardens pitch for the first Test between India and South Africa continues to divide public opinion. The 22 yards dished out for the first Test have been offering variable turn and up-and-down bounce since the opening day, and this has led to criticism from former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and Harbhajan Singh. Batting has also been difficult from the High Court End, and there have been some dark patches on the track ever since the beginning of the Test. Groundsmen use brooms to remove dust from the pitch during the lunch break on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)

The first innings of the Kolkata Test saw South Africa posting just 159 runs on the board. India then answered back with 189, just taking a lead of 30 runs. In the third and final innings, the visitors were able to post 153, thanks to Temba Bavuma's unbeaten 55-run knock. India were then asked to chase 124 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It took three innings for a batter to hit a fifty in the Test match, and it's no surprise that the knowledgeable crowd in Kolkata applauded the Proteas captain, understanding the magnitude of hitting a half-century on a rank turner.

Speaking to News18 Bangla, Ganguly came clean about the preparations for the pitch, saying that, at the request of the Indian team management, the track wasn't watered for four days; hence, it is no surprise that the 22 yards is offering vicious and sharp purchase for the spinners.

"The pitch is what the Indian camp wanted. This is what happens when you don’t water the pitch for four days. Curator Sujan Mukherjee can’t be blamed," Ganguly told News18 Bangla.

However, it is also worth mentioning that a week before the start of the Kolkata Test, Ganguly, during an event, had said that the Indian management didn't request a rank turner. However, the former India captain's reveal makes it clear that things definitely changed as the game grew closer.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen inspecting the Eden pitch on November 10 along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, and it was then that he also had a chat with chief curator Sujan Mukherjee. After the end of play on Day 2, India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, said he was surprised to see how the pitch deteriorated at a rapid pace.

“To be honest with you, even we didn’t expect a wicket to deteriorate so quickly… we all thought when we watched that first couple of hours that it was a good wicket, so it did deteriorate quite quickly, which was unexpected,” Morkel told reporters.

Bowlers have a field day

Ever since the home Test series loss against New Zealand last year, one believed that the current Indian management would be hesitant in having rank turners. However, the first Test between India and South Africa paints a grim picture as the track has left a lot to be desired.

In the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah returned with five wickets as the Proteas were dismissed for 159 despite the opening stand of 57 runs. There has been no resistance from the batters despite the efforts of Temba Bavuma in the second innings and KL Rahul and Washington Sundar in the first innings.

Speaking of the first Test, South Africa's overnight batters Bavuma and Corbin Bosch helped the visitors get off a positive start, and the three remaining wickets added 60 more runs, and as a result, the Proteas' lead went past the 100-run mark.