Sourav Ganguly rallies behind Vinesh Phogat ahead of CAS verdict, asserts Indian wrestler deserves 'silver at least'

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has come forward in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who faced a crushing blow to her Olympic gold dream after being disqualified just ahead of the final bout in the women’s 50kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh Phogat finds support from former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly following her disqualification from Paris Olympics' gold medal bout(Files)

The disqualification came as a shock to many, especially since it was for a marginal 100 grams over the prescribed weight limit during the morning weigh-in. Ganguly, like many others, believes that Vinesh, who had fought her way to the finals, deserves at least a silver medal for her efforts.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kolkata Food Festival, Ganguly expressed his views on the controversy surrounding Vinesh’s disqualification.

"I don't know the exact rule, but I'm sure that when she reached the finals, she must have qualified properly," Ganguly told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

"So when you go to the finals, it's either a gold or silver medal. Whether she was disqualified wrongfully or not, I don't know, but she deserves the silver medal at least," he added.

Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s most decorated wrestlers, had been a strong contender for gold at the Paris Olympics. Her disqualification not only dashed her hopes of Olympic glory but also led to her decision to retire from wrestling.

Vinesh's appeal

This development sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the fairness and rigidity of the rules. In a bid to seek justice, Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requesting that she be awarded a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who was promoted to the final after Vinesh’s disqualification.

The gold was ultimately claimed by American wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt, who defeated Lopez in the title bout.

The decision on Vinesh’s appeal is expected to be announced on August 13, and the outcome could have significant implications for both her career and the broader discourse on sports regulations.

Ganguly’s support for Vinesh is not isolated; cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also voiced his concern, stating that the disqualification “defied logic and sporting sense.” Tendulkar further urged authorities to revisit and possibly revise the rules that led to such a decision.