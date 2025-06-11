Sourav Ganguly says Rishabh Pant let him down but gives India keeper a chance to prove himself: 'Didn't like what I saw'

Rishabh Pant is one of the very few experienced players travelling with the Indian squad for the five-Test series in England. In fact, Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are the only four players from the squad of 18 to have played a Test series in England before. Hence, in the absence of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have announced their retirements from Test cricket, expectations are high from India's dashing wicketkeeper batter. Especially given the fact that he struggled the last time India played Tests – in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sourav Ganguly, right, expects a lot from Rishabh Pant in England(PTI/AFP)

In Australia, Pant played all five Tests, but his returns were poor, with 255 runs at an average of 28.33, starring just one half-century. Pant's efforts proved even more disappointing because it was against the same team in the same conditions four years ago, where he played a hand in India's most famous Test win away from home, beating Australia 2-1 with epic knocks in Sydney and Brisbane. Among the many disappointed with Pant was former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who pointed out what the India keeper did wrong Down Under. However, the England tour marks a fresh start, and Ganguly expects Pant to make amends.

"He's a very good player, but he has to continue playing the way he played a few years ago. I saw him in Australia, and I didn't like what I saw. Too many shots. He kept swinging. The ball decked around at certain venues. He has got the ability, there is no doubt about that, but it’s about the application. I want to see some more fight from him. He's got a very good defence. So, he has to defend and now swing at every ball," Ganguly told RevSportz.

It was in England seven years ago that Pant made a sparkling Test debut for India, launching just the second ball he faced into the stands for a six. Two matches later, at the Oval, Pant peeled off his maiden Test century, and although it couldn't help India avoid a 1-4 drubbing, Rishabh Pant had arrived. Even in the four-match series in 2021/22, Pant couldn't do much, scoring just one fifty from eight innings.

Can India do it?

A lot of hopes will be pinned on Pant. This is believed to be one of the weakest Indian teams touring England, which automatically trims their chances of winning. Then again, the hosts are undergoing a transition of their own. The bowling attack, in particular, is filled with youngsters, barring the returning Chris Woakes. Do India have a realistic chance of pulling off what no Indian team has done since 2007? Ganguly, who was part of that squad 18 years ago, certainly believes so, but for that, a couple of things need to fall into place.

"Yes, sure. We just need two things, batting well and [Jasprit] Bumrah remaining fit. We won in Australia, in Melbourne (2020-21), with a young batting line-up, having no [Virat] Kohli, no Rohit Sharma. So, I do not see why we cannot win," said the former BCCI chief.