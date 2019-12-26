e-paper
Sourav Ganguly to meet Rahul Dravid, injury-management of players big focus - Report

Also, there will be focus on the appointment of Board’s new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The BCCI president has already underlined that the appointment of CAC will be a “one-off”.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:07 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is all set to meet National Cricket Academy Rahul Dravid and all the issues which have been doing the rounds as far as NCA is concerned will be discussed at length. As per a report in Times of India, injury management of the players will be the number 1 agenda and this comes even as seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have not had entirely good things to say about their recent experiences with the NCA. While in Bhuvneshwar’s case, multiple scans failed to detect the bowler’s sports hernia, in the case of Bumrah, NCA refused to conduct the bowler’s fitness test and this then became a talking point.

Also, there will be focus on the appointment of Board’s new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The BCCI president has already underlined that the appointment of CAC will be a “one-off” and they will then be responsible for picking India’s senior selection committee. Instead of a three-member CAC, the BCCI could appoint a two-member committee.

Also, there could be discussions over the conflict of interest clause as both Ganguly and Dravid have face the brunt of the same.

“It is one thing to keep talking about conflict and another thing to act on it when anomalies are pointed out. Both Sourav and Rahul have wrongly suffered because of conflict allegations in the past. Rahul’s alleged conflict when he joined NCA was never a conflict. Sourav has time and again pointed how Clause 38 (conflict rules) in constitution needs amendment. The truth is, when such serious instances are ignored (read: NCA), then things that are not important also get blown out of proportion,” sources was as quoted by Times of India.

