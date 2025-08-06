Sourav Ganguly's cracking verdict on Shubman Gill exposes loopholes in MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's India: 'Since 2007...'

Sourav Ganguly, like many, is over the moon with India's terrific fightback in the 4th and 5th Test against England to ensure that the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar trophy was shared 2-2. India completed a stunning come-from-behind draw, winning the second and fifth Tests after being a match down in the series, surpassing many expectations. Not many gave this young Indian team under Shubman Gill a chance – some even predicted a 0-5 whitewash – but the way this bunch of youngsters responded has won many a heart, including that of Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly highlighted what India missed under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli(AFP Images)

Although India fell short of winning their first-ever series in England since 2007, Ganguly is mighty pleased with what he saw. The former India captain, who was part of that squad 18 years ago, was especially impressed with the batters. Everyone, barring Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, scored centuries, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar all registering three-digit scores. It’s a high that none of the Indian teams across the previous four tours have achieved, be it under MS Dhoni – 2011 and 2014 – or Virat Kohli – 2018 and 2021.

"India played brilliantly in England. In the second innings of the Manchester Test, they were 0/2, and from there to have levelled the series at the Oval is indicative of a very strong performance. It’s a young team; congratulations to Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. They went to England with this team only to see everyone perform so brilliantly. I don't think that after 2002 or 2007, India's top six batters have consistently delivered such an outstanding performance in England. Be it KL Rahul, Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, or Washington Sundar. They have batted so consistently throughout five Tests, which was heartwarming to see," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

Did Ganguly take a dig at Dhoni, Kohli?

Ganguly insisted that Indian cricket stops for no one. When Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from Test cricket in May, questions were asked of this team and of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Ravichandran Ashwin had called time even earlier – during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Hence, without three of their stalwarts, how much chance did they have at surviving England, let alone winning? Well, 45 days in, Gill's team has answered the question in a resounding fashion.

"Indian cricket stops for no one. There is so much talent. Look at the way they all batted. Outstanding. That is how Indian cricket is. When Sunil Gavaskar left, Sachin Tendulkar came. As did Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman. When they left, Virat Kohli emerged. And when Kohli left, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Gill stood up. Indian cricket has so much talent that this will only keep on growing. We have a tremendous system, where domestic cricket is so strong. The IPL is such a platform. Then there is the A team, Under-19 team as well," added Ganguly.

Gill was the leading run-getter of the series, plundering 754 runs with three centuries and a double ton, followed by Rahul's 532 runs, including two centuries. Jaiswal too notched up a couple of hundreds for his tally of 411 runs, and as did Pant with 479 runs (two centuries). Jadeja and Washington's centuries on the final innings of the Manchester Test allowed India to draw the game after they were in doldrums at 0/2.