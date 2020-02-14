e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload

South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload

South Africa play three ODIs in India from March 12 to 18 and the tour of Pakistan for three T20s in Rawalpindi was planned after that.

cricket Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Johannesburg
South Africa cricketers
South Africa cricketers(REUTERS)
         

South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players’ workload.

The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), reported ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

South Africa play three ODIs in India from March 12 to 18 and the tour of Pakistan for three T20s in Rawalpindi was planned after that.

South Africa are currently playing T20s against England after competing in four Tests and three ODIs.

After the three T20s against England, the Proteas will host Australia for three ODIs and as many T20s with the last match ending on March 7, leaving less than a week in between for the series-opener in India at Dharamsala.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
After Supreme Court rap, government orders telecom companies to clear dues by midnight
After Supreme Court rap, government orders telecom companies to clear dues by midnight
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’, acknowledges ‘positive steps’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’, acknowledges ‘positive steps’
Third Indian diagnosed with coronavirus aboard quarantined Japanese cruise
Third Indian diagnosed with coronavirus aboard quarantined Japanese cruise
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
BMW launches ‘Made in India’ 530i Sport at Rs 55.40 lakh
BMW launches ‘Made in India’ 530i Sport at Rs 55.40 lakh
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news