e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / South Africa’s tours of West Indies and Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely: Smith

South Africa’s tours of West Indies and Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely: Smith

However, Smith said there is no time to slot a tour to the Caribbean as several South African players will be heading to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be held from September 19 to November 8 in the UAE.

cricket Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Johannesburg
Graeme Smith
Graeme Smith (Popperfoto via Getty Images)
         

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith on Saturday said the Proteas’ tours of West Indies and Sri Lanka have been postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former captain Smith added that the national team is expected to be back in action in November.

Last week, Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave had expressed his board’s interest to host South Africa for either a five-match T20I series or a two-Test rubber in September.

However, Smith said there is no time to slot a tour to the Caribbean as several South African players will be heading to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be held from September 19 to November 8 in the UAE.

“West Indies has been postponed indefinitely. We are struggling to find a time with the IPL being fitted in,” Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“It looks like our players are going to be needed from the beginning of September, government permitting, and travel permitting. Sri Lanka also (postponed),” Smith added.

The former skipper said the board is looking to reschedule all the series postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, starting November.

“I expect that once things get up and running, our team, on the men’s side, I would say from November onwards, if all goes well, it will be a really busy period for South African cricket, probably playing in times that we haven’t played before and trying to cram in a lot of the missed tours,” Smith added.

The South African team was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is in June before heading to the Caribbeans to play two Tests and five T20s from July 23 to August 16. Both the tours were postponed due to the pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
‘Would’ve gotten all 10 wkts against Pak a lot earlier had there been DRS’
‘Would’ve gotten all 10 wkts against Pak a lot earlier had there been DRS’
Thackeray under pressure from Bollywood ‘mafia’ to derail Sushant probe: Sushil Modi
Thackeray under pressure from Bollywood ‘mafia’ to derail Sushant probe: Sushil Modi
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In