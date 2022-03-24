Home / Cricket / South Africa through to Women's World Cup semis after West Indies washout
South Africa through to Women's World Cup semis after West Indies washout

  • South Africa were 61 for 4 after 10.5 overs at Basin Reserve in Wellington before the match was called off, with both teams receiving a point.
South Africa qualified for Women's World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Thursday.(Twitter/ICC)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Reuters |

South Africa became the second team to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals after Thursday's group match against West Indies was abandoned due to rain.

South Africa have nine points and will finish second in the round robin stage behind unbeaten Australia, who lead with 12 points. Both teams have one round-robin match left.

West Indies are third on seven points having played all seven of their matches, while India are fourth on six points with a game still to play.

Defending champions England are fifth on four points from five matches and face Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday.

The 50-overs tournament features eight teams in the round-robin phase with the top four advancing to the semis.

Story Saved
