South Africa unveil bumper summer ahead of 2019 Cricket World Cup

Cricket South Africa have announced their home schedule for the 2018/19 season that will see tours by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, with the focus on One-Day Internationals ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan will feature in the marquee Boxing Day and New Year Tests as they tour South Africa for the first time since 2013.

READ | Top woman cricketer arrested for drug trafficking in Bangladesh

The first Test will be played in Pretoria from Dec. 26-30, before matches in Cape Town (Jan. 3-7) and Johannesburg (Jan. 11-15). The sides will also clash in five ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals that will follow the test series.

There will be a just a week’s break before the end of Pakistan’s tour and the arrival of Sri Lanka for tests in Durban (Feb. 13-17) and Port Elizabeth (Feb 21-25).

READ | Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s ‘wicket celebration’ at Wagah border causes stir

The sides will also be involved in a series of five ODIs and three Twenty20 fixtures that will finish on Mar. 24.

South Africa’s summer will get underway with a limited overs tour by Zimbabwe that will include three ODIs and three Twenty20 fixtures between Sept. 30 and Oct. 14.

South Africa are ranked second in the world in tests and ODIs, but only sixth in Twenty20 internationals. Their next assignment is a tour of Sri Lanka that has matches in all three formats and starts in mid-July.

Fixtures:

Zimbabwe in South Africa

Sept 30: First one-day international, Kimberley

October

3: Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

6: Third one-day international, Paarl

9: First Twenty20 international, East London

12: Second Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom

14: Third Twenty20 international, Benoni

Pakistan in South Africa

December

19-21: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

26-30: First Test, Centurion

January

3-7: Second Test, Cape Town

11-15 : Third Test, Johannesburg

19: First one-day international, Port Elizabeth

22: Second one-day international, Durban

25: Third one-day international, Centurion

27: Fourth one-day international, Johannesburg

30: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town

February

1: First Twenty20 International, Cape Town

3: Second Twenty20 International, Johannesburg

6: Third Twenty20 International, Centurion

Sri Lanka in South Africa

February

13-17: First Test, Durban

21-25: Second Test, Port Elizabeth

28: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

March

3: First one-day international, Johannesburg

6: Second one-day international, Centurion

10: Third one-day international, Durban

13: Fourth one-day international, Port Elizabeth

16: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town

19: First Twenty20 international, Cape Town

22: Second Twenty20 international, Centurion

24: Third Twenty20 international, Johannesburg