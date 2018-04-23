South Africa unveil bumper summer ahead of 2019 Cricket World Cup
South Africa will host Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.cricket Updated: Apr 23, 2018 15:09 IST
Cricket South Africa have announced their home schedule for the 2018/19 season that will see tours by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, with the focus on One-Day Internationals ahead of the 2019 World Cup.
Pakistan will feature in the marquee Boxing Day and New Year Tests as they tour South Africa for the first time since 2013.
The first Test will be played in Pretoria from Dec. 26-30, before matches in Cape Town (Jan. 3-7) and Johannesburg (Jan. 11-15). The sides will also clash in five ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals that will follow the test series.
There will be a just a week’s break before the end of Pakistan’s tour and the arrival of Sri Lanka for tests in Durban (Feb. 13-17) and Port Elizabeth (Feb 21-25).
The sides will also be involved in a series of five ODIs and three Twenty20 fixtures that will finish on Mar. 24.
South Africa’s summer will get underway with a limited overs tour by Zimbabwe that will include three ODIs and three Twenty20 fixtures between Sept. 30 and Oct. 14.
South Africa are ranked second in the world in tests and ODIs, but only sixth in Twenty20 internationals. Their next assignment is a tour of Sri Lanka that has matches in all three formats and starts in mid-July.
Fixtures:
Zimbabwe in South Africa
Sept 30: First one-day international, Kimberley
October
3: Second one-day international, Bloemfontein
6: Third one-day international, Paarl
9: First Twenty20 international, East London
12: Second Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom
14: Third Twenty20 international, Benoni
Pakistan in South Africa
December
19-21: SA Invitation XI, Benoni
26-30: First Test, Centurion
January
3-7: Second Test, Cape Town
11-15 : Third Test, Johannesburg
19: First one-day international, Port Elizabeth
22: Second one-day international, Durban
25: Third one-day international, Centurion
27: Fourth one-day international, Johannesburg
30: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town
February
1: First Twenty20 International, Cape Town
3: Second Twenty20 International, Johannesburg
6: Third Twenty20 International, Centurion
Sri Lanka in South Africa
February
13-17: First Test, Durban
21-25: Second Test, Port Elizabeth
28: SA Invitation XI, Benoni
March
3: First one-day international, Johannesburg
6: Second one-day international, Centurion
10: Third one-day international, Durban
13: Fourth one-day international, Port Elizabeth
16: Fifth one-day international, Cape Town
19: First Twenty20 international, Cape Town
22: Second Twenty20 international, Centurion
24: Third Twenty20 international, Johannesburg