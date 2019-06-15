South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Proteas eye first win of the tournament

Preview: Winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other at the Oval. Down and out, the two bottom-placed teams know that this will be their best chance to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece. This is perhaps the first time that South Africa, from the very beginning, were never in contention to make it to the semi-finals but remaining win-less after four matches is something unexpected. After three straight losses against England, Bangladesh and India, their fourth match against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain. Afghanistan faced a similar fate, losing all three of their matches till now to defending champions Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan Live updates below -

17:25 hrs IST SA look to banish WC ghosts “Week one was a bad start to the tournament but that’s done now,” South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis told reporters on Friday. “We’ve got to put all our energy and focus into the now and what’s coming up next. I truly believe that if we carry those ghosts of the last week with us it’s going to be tough to get out of the hole. But the conversations in the last couple of days, especially with all the rain around, has given me more time to make sure that the guys are on the right path.”





17:20 hrs IST ‘AFG won’t be distracted’ “We looked forward, so we didn’t go to the past. We had one week off. We got plenty of good things in this last week,” Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib told reporters on Friday. “Obviously we missed Shahzad. We have good youngsters on the team now on the side, so we’re excited for the next game.”





17:13 hrs IST Predicted XIs South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan





17:07 hrs IST Top player battles Kagiso Rabada vs Hazratullah Zazai: This will be the first time South Africa will face off against Afghanistan in an ODI. The Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada is in excellent form at the moment - and has been the primary wicket-taker bowler for the side. With Hazratullah Zazai giving a good start to the side against New Zealand, Afghan fans would hope he can do the same against struggling opposition and can carry on to make big total. Rashid Khan vs Faf du Plessis: It is a known secret that Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis struggles against spin bowling. The right-handed batsman was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal against India, as he failed to read a flighted-one from the leggie. Rashid Khan can pose similar problems for du Plessis.





17:00 hrs IST Kagiso Rabada threat Batting remains a concern for Afghanistan as well and with Mohammad Shahzad back home due to fitness issues, they will have their back against the wall. It would be an uphill task for the Afghanistan batters against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.





16:50 hrs IST Proteas’ inexperienced batting South Africa have been mostly done in by their inexperienced batting line-up, coupled with injuries to a few of their key players. The Protea batsmen have been struggling, and even in the wash-out game against West Indies, they were down at 29/2 before the match was called off. Experienced Hashim Amla has been is in dismal form and the semi-finalists of the 2015 edition can only hope that their veteran batsmen start to fire. The responsibility rests on the shoulders of skipper Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock and the two will be expected to bring their ‘A’ game into the fore against Afghanistan





16:40 hrs IST Afghanistan players on a high The players of the war-torn nation can take confidence from the fact that they gave a good account of themselves against the Sri Lankans and almost pulled it off. While Afghanistan will be fancying their chances against a lowly South Africa side, the Proteas would be more than keen to live up to their past reputation and make a statement against the Asian minnows.



