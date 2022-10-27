South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SA captain Bavuma wins toss, opts to bat vs BAN in Sydney
T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh Today's Match: South Africa face Bangladesh in their Super 12 stage fixture at the SCG in Sydney, on Thursday. Follow here LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES of SA vs BAN match, straight from Sydney here.
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Score and Latest Updates: South Africa face Bangladesh in Match 22 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage, at the SCG in Sydney, on Thursday. South Africa are currently winless and saw their opening match vs Zimbabwe called off midway through the second innings due to rain. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are on top of Group 2, with two points from one match. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side defeated Netherlands in their campaign opener, winning by nine runs. Both sides will be looking for a win, with Bangladesh aiming to cement their pole position in the table. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to open their account in the ongoing tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Oct 27, 2022 08:09 AM IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Will try to control, says Temba Bavuma
After toss, Bavuma said, "We will have a bat. We feel it is the best for our side. The wicket looks a little drier and we have an extra spinner in our side. We will try to control what's happening in the middle. Quinton hitting the ball well is something important for us. We will try and raise the standard higher."
Meanwhile, Shakib added, "We would have batted first. We don't mind chasing because there is some forecast of rain, We have gone in with one more spinner as it will be different from Hobart. We can improve in all departments. It is all about expressing yourself today. We will have to play good cricket over a period of 40 overs to win against a quality side like SA."
Oct 27, 2022 08:06 AM IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: SA win toss, opt to bat
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss, opt to bat vs Bangladesh.
Oct 27, 2022 08:02 AM IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Pitch report
The outfield is in good touch and the square boundaries aren't too big. It is drier and there some cracks on a length.
Oct 27, 2022 07:42 AM IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Weather update!
Bad news for you folks! Its already raining here!
Oct 27, 2022 07:40 AM IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head in T20 World Cup
Both sides have faced each other twice in World T20s, with South Africa leading 2-0 vs Bangladesh.
Oct 27, 2022 07:39 AM IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head
South Africa lead 7-0 vs Bangladesh in T20Is. Bangladesh have never won a T20I match vs SA.
Oct 27, 2022 07:27 AM IST
South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup 2022 match between South Africa vs Bangladesh, straight from Sydney. Stay tuned, for some exciting cricket folks!