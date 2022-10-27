Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SA captain Bavuma wins toss, opts to bat vs BAN in Sydney
Live

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SA captain Bavuma wins toss, opts to bat vs BAN in Sydney

cricket
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh Today's Match: South Africa face Bangladesh in their Super 12 stage fixture at the SCG in Sydney, on Thursday. Follow here LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES of SA vs BAN match, straight from Sydney here.

SA vs BAN Live Score: South Africa face Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup fixture, in Sydney.
SA vs BAN Live Score: South Africa face Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup fixture, in Sydney.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Score and Latest Updates: South Africa face Bangladesh in Match 22 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage, at the SCG in Sydney, on Thursday. South Africa are currently winless and saw their opening match vs Zimbabwe called off midway through the second innings due to rain. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are on top of Group 2, with two points from one match. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side defeated Netherlands in their campaign opener, winning by nine runs. Both sides will be looking for a win, with Bangladesh aiming to cement their pole position in the table. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to open their account in the ongoing tournament.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST

    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Playing XIs

    Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • Oct 27, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Will try to control, says Temba Bavuma

    After toss, Bavuma said, "We will have a bat. We feel it is the best for our side. The wicket looks a little drier and we have an extra spinner in our side. We will try to control what's happening in the middle. Quinton hitting the ball well is something important for us. We will try and raise the standard higher."

    Meanwhile, Shakib added, "We would have batted first. We don't mind chasing because there is some forecast of rain, We have gone in with one more spinner as it will be different from Hobart. We can improve in all departments. It is all about expressing yourself today. We will have to play good cricket over a period of 40 overs to win against a quality side like SA."

  • Oct 27, 2022 08:06 AM IST

    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: SA win toss, opt to bat

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss, opt to bat vs Bangladesh.

  • Oct 27, 2022 08:02 AM IST

    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Pitch report

    The outfield is in good touch and the square boundaries aren't too big. It is drier and there some cracks on a length.

  • Oct 27, 2022 07:42 AM IST

    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Weather update!

    Bad news for you folks! Its already raining here!

  • Oct 27, 2022 07:40 AM IST

    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head in T20 World Cup

    Both sides have faced each other twice in World T20s, with South Africa leading 2-0 vs Bangladesh.

  • Oct 27, 2022 07:39 AM IST

    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head

    South Africa lead 7-0 vs Bangladesh in T20Is. Bangladesh have never won a T20I match vs SA.

  • Oct 27, 2022 07:27 AM IST

    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup 2022 match between South Africa vs Bangladesh, straight from Sydney. Stay tuned, for some exciting cricket folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup bangladesh cricket south africa national cricket team + 1 more

‘Not fair on Ashwin or Axar’: Kumble makes bold IND vs NED T20 WC prediction

cricket
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:03 AM IST

Anil Kumble made a bold prediction about India's playing XI, ahead of their upcoming T20 World Cup match vs Netherlands and said it will be unfair on Ashwin and Axar Patel if Rohit Sharma makes a change in the spin department.

T20 World Cup: Anil Kumble made a prediction on India's playing XI ahead of the Netherlands match.(Getty)
T20 World Cup: Anil Kumble made a prediction on India's playing XI ahead of the Netherlands match.(Getty)

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

cricket
Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:53 AM IST

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: Check full details on when, where and how to watch IND vs NED match live online and on TV

Team India kicked off their campaign at the T20 World Cup in style with a four wicket win over archrivals Pakistan on Sunday(AP)
Team India kicked off their campaign at the T20 World Cup in style with a four wicket win over archrivals Pakistan on Sunday(AP)

Australia great wants massive rule change after ‘dead-ball’ issue in IND vs PAK

cricket
Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:40 AM IST

In reference to the controversial dead-ball chapter that unfolded during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, a former Australia captain Mark Taylor told Wide World of Sports that the batting side shouldn't profit from a scenario that would have normally resulted in a dismissal.

Babar Azam asking the umpire for an explanation(Getty)
Babar Azam asking the umpire for an explanation(Getty)

Live Score, T20 WC: SA captain Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bat vs BAN

cricket
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh Today's Match: South Africa face Bangladesh in their Super 12 stage fixture at the SCG in Sydney, on Thursday. Follow here LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES of SA vs BAN match, straight from Sydney here.

SA vs BAN Live Score: South Africa face Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup fixture, in Sydney.(AP)
SA vs BAN Live Score: South Africa face Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup fixture, in Sydney.(AP)

India predicted XI vs Netherlands: Match-ups might promt Rohit to make changes

cricket
Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:25 AM IST

India predicted XI vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Despite getting off to a winning start, Team India does have a few concern and the clash against Netherlands in Sydney give them a perfect opportunity to get them rectified.

IND predicted XI vs NED, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022(AFP)
IND predicted XI vs NED, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022(AFP)

‘Pakistan would've won 99%. Kohli, Hardik…’: Ex-pacer on 2 blunders by Babar

cricket
Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:18 AM IST

Mohammad Amir, former Pakistan pacer analysed the Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan. During the discussion, Amir pointed out two areas where Babar Azam's calculations went wrong, labelling one of the two as the "turning point" of the clash.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma(AFP)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma(AFP)

T20 WC: India's bowling coach provides huge update on Hardik Pandya's fitness

cricket
Published on Oct 26, 2022 08:22 PM IST

Paras Mhambrey provided a huge fitness update on Hardik Pandya as the side prepares for the clash against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya(AP)
Hardik Pandya(AP)

'No idea why he is doing that': Rohit's childhood coach makes honest assessment

cricket
Published on Oct 26, 2022 07:39 PM IST

Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 4 off seven deliveries in the side's opening game of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, and his childhood coach isn't too pleased with the India skipper's batting approach.

Rohit Sharma(PTI)
Rohit Sharma(PTI)

T20 World Cup: Netherlands run into upbeat India

cricket
Published on Oct 26, 2022 07:03 PM IST

Upsets and rain seem to be the order of the day at the T20 World Cup so far and that should be enough to ensure India don't take things easy.

Will the Netherlands be able to test India? (Getty Images)
Will the Netherlands be able to test India? (Getty Images)

Virat Kohli makes big jump in T20I rankings after sublime knock against Pakistan

cricket
Published on Oct 26, 2022 06:57 PM IST

Kohli stormed into the top-10 in the T20I batting rankings after a match-winning knock against Pakistan in India's opening T20 World Cup match.

India's Virat Kohli reacts after winning the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan(AP)
India's Virat Kohli reacts after winning the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan(AP)

Road ahead: More pace and batting depth on India's horizon

cricket
Published on Oct 26, 2022 06:15 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin may be preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal because of his batting.

Ravichandran Ashwin, left, speaks with Yuzvendra Chahal.(AP)
Ravichandran Ashwin, left, speaks with Yuzvendra Chahal.(AP)

Agar’s update on availability of Covid-hit Zampa ahead of AUS-ENG T20 WC game

cricket
Published on Oct 26, 2022 06:13 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Ashton Agar gave a key update on Adam Zampa's availability for Australia's upcoming match vs England. He recently tested positive for Covid-19.

T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match.(Twitter)
T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match.(Twitter)

'Inke haath me Twitter aaye toh ye rules nahi dekhte': PAK great on Brad Hogg

cricket
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 08:09 AM IST

The former Pakistan cricketer didn't mince his words as he talked about Brad Hogg's tweet on the no ball controversy in the T20 World Cup game between India and Pakistan.

The no ball in India vs Pakistan match; Brad Hogg(File)
The no ball in India vs Pakistan match; Brad Hogg(File)

'First punch dena': How Shastri interrupted India batter's lunch for 'good news'

cricket
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 09:19 PM IST

There was never a dull moment with Shastri around. Even when India did not perform to their potential, Shastri, with his baritone voice, would inject an infectious energy not just into the team but its individual players.

Ravi Shastri delivered Suryakumar Yadav the news he so wanted to hear.(Getty Images)
Ravi Shastri delivered Suryakumar Yadav the news he so wanted to hear.(Getty Images)

‘The hurt remains’: Iftikhar reveals PAK still ‘heartbroken’ after defeat vs IND

cricket
Published on Oct 26, 2022 05:17 PM IST

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed has revealed that his side are still ‘heartbroken’ after their defeat vs India in the T20 World Cup.

Iftikhar Ahmed hits the ball for six runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne.(AP)
Iftikhar Ahmed hits the ball for six runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne.(AP)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out