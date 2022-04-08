Home / Cricket / South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1

  • SA vs BAN 2nd Test Live score: Follow South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live score and updates.
SA vs BAN Live score(ICC/Twitter)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 01:25 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

SA vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test against Bangladesh in Port Elizabeth on Friday. South Africa decided to play the same team that had beaten Bangladesh comprehensively in the first Test. The visitors' on the other hand, made two changes to their team. Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam came in for Shadman Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

Follow South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test live score here

 

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

