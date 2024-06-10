South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Favourites SA take on inspired BAN in New York

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Tournament favourites South Africa take on Bangladesh in their upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 fixture, in New York on Monday. The South Africans are unbeaten, having won their previous two games. Meanwhile, this will be Bangladesh's second game, having defeated Sri Lanka in their opener. Both teams will be wary of the pitch at Nassau County, with teams posting underwhelming batting performances. India was bowled out for 199 on Sunday, and previous Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 and Ireland for 96 in the same venue....Read More

David Miller, who got a battling half-century against the Netherlands felt that chasing scores like 150 or 130 can be a tough task on this pitch. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, "We're playing pretty early in the day, so if there's anything in the pitch you want to take advantage of that. But if you end up on this kind of pitch looking to chase 150 or 130 it can be a daunting task."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain stated, "We will have to come back with a new strategy [against South Africa]. There is no other way than to play good cricket. If the batters can contribute we will have something good."

Despite being unbeaten, South Africa are also seeking runs. Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram have a combined average of 13 (39 runs from six innings) so far, and they will want to work on that. The Proteas bowlers have been in hot form, with Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman sizzling wit the ball. Meawhile, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj have played their roles well.

Bangladesh also relied on their bowlers in their previous game, and will hope for a better display from their batters. All eyes will be on Towhid Hridoy, who has struck 42 sixes in 15 months of international period.