South Africa vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV and online

With the race for the semi-finals heating up in Group B, South Africa will look to seal their spot in the final four when they take on a deflated England in a crucial Champions Trophy clash on Saturday. While India and New Zealand have cruised through from Group A, the battle in Group B remains intense, with Afghanistan and South Africa vying for the remaining semi-final berth. South Africa vs England Live Streaming: When, where to watch SA vs ENG CT 2025(AP)

On Friday, Australia sealed the third semi-final spot, as their match against Afghanistan was washed out in Lahore. While Afghanistan played their entire 50 overs for 273 runs on the board, Australia raced to 109/1 in 12.5 overs before rain played spoilsport, forcing a washout.

England, however, find themselves on the outside looking in. Their narrow eight-run loss to Afghanistan ended their campaign, paving the way for the Asian side to keep their hopes alive.

For South Africa, a victory will be the final step in confirming their semi-final entry. They have all the tools to get past an England side that has struggled throughout the tournament.

Joe Root has been a lone warrior for the English team, but his valiant hundred against Afghanistan was not enough to prevent elimination.

The match will also mark a significant moment for England cricket, as Jos Buttler stepped down as white-ball captain. The star batter announced his decision in the pre-match press conference With this being his last game as England skipper, he will be eager to inspire his side to a parting win. However, South Africa’s firepower may leave England’s farewell hopes in ruins.

Here are all the live streaming details for South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025:

When will the South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Saturday, March 1. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will the South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

The South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Which channels will broadcast the South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

The South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

The live streaming for South Africa vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.