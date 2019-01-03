South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Cape Town: Live score and updates

Live updates: South Africa have picked 4 seamers, won the toss and will bowl first. The track is green, the Pakistan batting order is battling to find form and it seems to be all stacked against the hosts. Pakistan have dropped Hassan Ali to pave way for Mohammad Abbas to walk back into the XI.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:01 IST