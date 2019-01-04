South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2 from Cape Town: Live score and updates
South Africa vs Pakistan: Catch all the live score and updates from the 2nd day of the second Test from Newlands, Cape Town.cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2019 14:32 IST
Live updates: After the bowlers dismantled Pakistan for 177, South Africa consolidated their position in the second Test by galloping along to 123 for 2. Aiden Markram was dismissed late in the day, but this second day could well pave the way for a series-defining moment.
First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:20 IST