South Africa vs Pakistan: Faf du Plessis suspended for one Test after second over-rate offence

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been given a suspension of one Test and penalty of 20 percent of his match fees and the rest of the team has been fined 10 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town.

David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension on du Plessis after South Africa were ruled to be one over short after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As du Plessis had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Centurion Test against India which ended on 17 January 2018, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period.

The suspension means du Plessis will miss the third Test against Pakistan, which starts in Johannesburg on Friday, 11 January.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, and third umpire Sundaram Ravi.

