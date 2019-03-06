South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Centurion: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: Sri Lanka won the toss and they opted to field first in the second ODI of the five-match series. The Proteas had won the first ODI by eight wickets and will look to double their advantage here at the Seddon Park. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:20 IST