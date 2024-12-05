South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa score after 7 overs is 21/1
- 34 Mins agoSouth Africa at 21/1 after 7 overs
- 39 Mins agoSouth Africa at 21/1 after 6 overs
- 43 Mins agoSouth Africa at 17/1 after 5 overs
- 46 Mins agoSouth Africa at 17/1 after 4 overs
- 46 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 17/1 after 3.6 overs
- 48 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 13/1 after 3.4 overs
- 53 Mins agoSouth Africa at 9/1 after 3 overs
- 55 Mins agoAiden Markram smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 8/1 after 2.1 overs
- 57 Mins agoSouth Africa at 4/1 after 2 overs
- 59 Mins agoRyan Rickelton smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 4/1 after 1.2 overs
- 5 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Tony de Zorzi is out and South Africa at 0/1 after 1.1 overs
- 7 Mins agoSouth Africa at 0/0 after 1 overs
- 32 Mins agoSri Lanka Playing XI
- 32 Mins agoSouth Africa Playing XI
- 39 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start on 05 Dec 2024 at 02:00 PM
Venue : St George's Park, Gqeberha
South Africa squad -
David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka
Sri Lanka squad -
Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando...Read More
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 21/1 after 7 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton 7 (20)
Aiden Markram 14 (21)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 0/5 (4)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 21/1 after 6 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 14 (21)
Ryan Rickelton 7 (14)
Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando 1/16 (3)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 17/1 after 5 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton 4 (12)
Aiden Markram 13 (17)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 0/5 (3)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 17/1 after 4 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 13 (17)
Ryan Rickelton 4 (6)
Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando 1/12 (2)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 17/1 after 3.6 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Off the front foot this time! Another wonderful stroke! Fuller and outside off. Markram leans into it and creams it past cover. No chance of stopping that one.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 13/1 after 3.4 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Top class stroke again! Trademark Markram! Back of a length and around off. Aiden stands tall and punches it past cover. This one races away to the fence too.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 9/1 after 3 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton 4 (6)
Aiden Markram 5 (11)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 0/5 (2)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Aiden Markram smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 8/1 after 2.1 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Lovely timing! A good shot to get off the mark! Back of a length and on off. Marital stands tall and punches it past cover. The mid off fielder hares after it, dives but his effort goes in vain.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 4/1 after 2 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton 4 (5)
Aiden Markram 0 (6)
Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando 1/4 (1)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Ryan Rickelton smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 4/1 after 1.2 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style! That's a lovely stroke. Yes it a full toss. Fernando looks to swing it back in but this is driven brilliantly. It goes through covers. Races away.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tony de Zorzi is out and South Africa at 0/1 after 1.1 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: OUT! lbw b Asitha Fernando.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 0/0 after 1 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Aiden Markram 0 (6)
Tony de Zorzi 0 (0)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 0/0 (1)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dhananjaya de Silva(C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(C), David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Details
2nd Test (Day1) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa and Sri Lanka to be held at St George's Park, Gqeberha at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.