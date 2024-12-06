South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: It’s a Four. South Africa at 320/8 after 99.2 overs
- 32 Mins agoKagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Lahiru Kumara bowling . South Africa at 320/8 after 99.2 overs
- 34 Mins agoKyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 316/8 after 98.5 overs
- 36 Mins agoKyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 312/8 after 98.4 overs
- 37 Mins agoKyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 306/8 after 98.2 overs
- 40 Mins agoSouth Africa at 301/8 after 98 overs
- 45 Mins agoSouth Africa at 299/8 after 97 overs
- 50 Mins agoSouth Africa at 296/8 after 96 overs
- 55 Mins agoSouth Africa at 296/8 after 95 overs
- 55 Mins agoKyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 296/8 after 94.6 overs
- 55 Mins agoKyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 292/8 after 94.5 overs
- 23 Sec agoSouth Africa at 288/8 after 94 overs
- 5 Mins agoSouth Africa at 287/8 after 93 overs
- 5 Mins agoKagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 287/8 after 92.6 overs
- 9 Mins agoSouth Africa at 283/8 after 92 overs
- 14 Mins agoSouth Africa at 279/8 after 91 overs
- 14 Mins agoKagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 279/8 after 90.5 overs
- 17 Mins agoSouth Africa at 274/8 after 90 overs
- 17 Mins agoKagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Lahiru Kumara bowling . South Africa at 274/8 after 89.5 overs
- 23 Mins agoSouth Africa at 269/8 after 89 overs
- 26 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Keshav Maharaj is out and South Africa at 269/8 after 88.1 overs
- 29 Mins agoSouth Africa at 269/7 after 88 overs
- 33 Mins agoSouth Africa at 269/7 after 87 overs
- 6 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Referral 2 (1.1 ovs): de Zorzi against SRI (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 2, SL: 2)
- Drinks: South Africa 32/2 in 11.2 overs
- South Africa 50/3 in 16.5 overs
- Lunch: South Africa 82/3 in 27.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 82 balls between R Rickelton (20) and T Bavuma (32)
- South Africa 100/3 in 31.1 overs
- T Bavuma 22nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 57 balls (7x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: South Africa 133/3 in 40.0 overs
- R Rickelton Maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 121 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 156 balls between R Rickelton (37) and T Bavuma (61)
- South Africa 150/3 in 44.0 overs
- Tea: South Africa 179/4 in 54.0 overs
- South Africa 200/5 in 66.2 overs
- Drinks: South Africa 220/5 in 71.0 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 114 balls between R Rickelton (20) and K Verreynne (28)
- Referral 2 (78.4 ovs): R Rickelton against SRI (LBW) Successful (SA: 3, SL: 3) (Retained)
- R Rickelton Maiden Test hundred: 100 runs in 231 balls (11x4) (0x6)
- South Africa 250/5 in 79.2 overs
- New ball taken: South Africa 251/5 in 80.1 overs
- Stumps: South Africa 269/7 in 86.3 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Lahiru Kumara bowling . South Africa at 320/8 after 99.2 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! That's a glorious shot! Wow! Fuller and on off. Rabada leans into it and creams it past mid off. That's a glorious stroke.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 316/8 after 98.5 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! That's in the gap as well! Fernando goes short again. KV clears his front leg again and pulls it through mid-wicket. Another boundary.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 312/8 after 98.4 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! All along the ground this time! This is nailed too. It made a cracking sound of the bat. Yet again. He clears his front leg. This is short. He smacks it past mid-wicket. This races away too.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . South Africa at 306/8 after 98.2 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! That is hammered! That went to the fence in no time! This is banded in short. Kyle Verreynne gets his front leg out of the way and smacks it past square leg.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 301/8 after 98 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 14 (31)
Kyle Verreynne 66 (118)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/65 (22)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 299/8 after 97 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 13 (29)
Kyle Verreynne 65 (114)
Sri Lanka
Prabath Jayasuriya 1/77 (30)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 296/8 after 96 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 12 (26)
Kyle Verreynne 63 (111)
Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando 2/68 (21)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 296/8 after 95 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kyle Verreynne 63 (111)
Kagiso Rabada 12 (20)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/63 (21)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 296/8 after 94.6 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Takes it on! Short and well wide of off. Verreynne frees his arms and slaps it through cover and it races away.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kyle Verreynne smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 292/8 after 94.5 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! SOLID SHOT! A bumper on middle, Verreynne pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 288/8 after 94 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 12 (20)
Kyle Verreynne 55 (105)
Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando 2/68 (20)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 287/8 after 93 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 12 (18)
Kyle Verreynne 54 (101)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/55 (20)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 287/8 after 92.6 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Rabada survives the over! This is a fine shot! Short of a length and on off, Rabada whacks it over mid on for four. He might ask Verreynne for more strike now.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 283/8 after 92 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kyle Verreynne 54 (101)
Kagiso Rabada 8 (12)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/63 (16)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 279/8 after 91 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 8 (12)
Kyle Verreynne 50 (95)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/51 (19)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Vishwa Fernando bowling . South Africa at 279/8 after 90.5 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Very nicely played! Well controlled! A short one on middle. He gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket. This races away.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 274/8 after 90 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 4 (10)
Kyle Verreynne 49 (91)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/59 (15)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Kagiso Rabada smashed a Four on Lahiru Kumara bowling . South Africa at 274/8 after 89.5 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! That's a lovely shot! Fuller and on off. Rabada gets on the front foot and strikes it past mid off. This races away. Will release a little bit of pressure.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 269/8 after 89 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 0 (5)
Kyle Verreynne 48 (90)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 2/46 (18)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Keshav Maharaj is out and South Africa at 269/8 after 88.1 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: OUT! c Dimuth Karunaratne b Vishwa Fernando.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 269/7 after 88 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Kyle Verreynne 48 (90)
Keshav Maharaj 0 (3)
Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara 3/54 (14)
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa at 269/7 after 87 overs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:
South Africa
Keshav Maharaj 0 (3)
Kyle Verreynne 48 (84)
Sri Lanka
Vishwa Fernando 1/46 (17)
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa and Sri Lanka to be held at St George's Park, Gqeberha at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.