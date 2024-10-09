Explore
    South Africa Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Match 11 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 9, 2024 2:36 PM IST
    South Africa Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    South Africa Women vs Scotland Women Live Score, Match 11 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    South Africa Women vs Scotland Women Live Score, Match 11 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    South Africa Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 09 Oct 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    South Africa Women squad -
    Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune
    Scotland Women squad -
    Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Jack Brown, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Olivia Bell, Rachel Slater    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 9, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    South Africa Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
    Match 11 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between South Africa Women and Scotland Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

