South Africa's Gerald Coetzee ruled out of final Test against India with injury

South Africa's star pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second and final Test of the series against India after developing a pelvic inflammation. Cricket South Africa confirmed the development early Saturday, following the side's mammoth innings-and-32-run victory over Rohit Sharma's men in Centurion earlier this week. South Africa's Gerald Coetzee delivers a ball during the third day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion(AFP)

In the first innings of the opening Test, Coetzee managed to secure just one wicket, and his contribution in the second innings was limited to bowling only five overs as South Africa convincingly defeated the visiting team. Cricket South Africa has decided not to designate a substitute for the upcoming Test match, scheduled to commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

Within the squad, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder are alternative fast bowling choices, providing selectors with flexibility. Additionally, they can include Keshav Maharaj, who was not initially selected for the first Test.

Coetzee became the second South African player to encounter an injury setback in the opening Test against India, following the exclusion of captain Temba Bavuma due to a hamstring injury from the upcoming match. Dean Elgar, who will retire from international cricket following the final Test, will lead the Proteas in Johannesburg.

Coetzee's noteworthy performance during South Africa's ODI World Cup campaign in India, where they advanced to the semi-finals, left a lasting impression. Coetzee played a pivotal role in South Africa's progression to the knockout stage, amassing an impressive tally of 20 wickets in just eight matches at an average of 19.80.

His standout display in the ODI tournament earned him a lucrative IPL contract with the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, securing a deal worth ₹5 crore. The young player is anticipated to join forces with Jasprit Bumrah for MI in the upcoming season as the franchise aims to clinch the title, having last emerged victorious in 2020.

India, meanwhile, will be aiming at avoiding a series defeat in Johannesburg in the final Test, which begins January 3. The last time India drew a Test series in South Africa was in 2011/12, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.