close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / South Africa's Gerald Coetzee ruled out of final Test against India with injury

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee ruled out of final Test against India with injury

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 30, 2023 12:07 PM IST

South Africa confirmed Gerald Coetzee will not be a part of New Year's Test against India.

South Africa's star pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second and final Test of the series against India after developing a pelvic inflammation. Cricket South Africa confirmed the development early Saturday, following the side's mammoth innings-and-32-run victory over Rohit Sharma's men in Centurion earlier this week.

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee delivers a ball during the third day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion(AFP)
South Africa's Gerald Coetzee delivers a ball during the third day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion(AFP)

In the first innings of the opening Test, Coetzee managed to secure just one wicket, and his contribution in the second innings was limited to bowling only five overs as South Africa convincingly defeated the visiting team. Cricket South Africa has decided not to designate a substitute for the upcoming Test match, scheduled to commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Within the squad, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder are alternative fast bowling choices, providing selectors with flexibility. Additionally, they can include Keshav Maharaj, who was not initially selected for the first Test.

Coetzee became the second South African player to encounter an injury setback in the opening Test against India, following the exclusion of captain Temba Bavuma due to a hamstring injury from the upcoming match. Dean Elgar, who will retire from international cricket following the final Test, will lead the Proteas in Johannesburg.

Coetzee's noteworthy performance during South Africa's ODI World Cup campaign in India, where they advanced to the semi-finals, left a lasting impression. Coetzee played a pivotal role in South Africa's progression to the knockout stage, amassing an impressive tally of 20 wickets in just eight matches at an average of 19.80.

His standout display in the ODI tournament earned him a lucrative IPL contract with the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, securing a deal worth 5 crore. The young player is anticipated to join forces with Jasprit Bumrah for MI in the upcoming season as the franchise aims to clinch the title, having last emerged victorious in 2020.

India, meanwhile, will be aiming at avoiding a series defeat in Johannesburg in the final Test, which begins January 3. The last time India drew a Test series in South Africa was in 2011/12, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out