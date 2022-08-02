'Specualtion toh hota rahega bahar se': India bowling coach's stern reply to people criticising India's experiments

Seven different captains in seven months, resting top players far too often, trying multiple new combinations with different players - India have been pretty much keeping everyone on the edge of their seats with their approach in the limited-overs cricket of late. With the T20 World Cup less than three months away, this has led to questions from former cricketers and fans. The Indian team management, however, is not too perturbed by the talks outside as they know the thought process behind each of their move.

"Specualtion toh hota rahega bahar se. (There will be speculations) The important thing is to know what the players and support staff are thinking. Har ek decision k peeche hamari ek soch ek thought process hoti hai (There is a thought process behind each of our move). There's a World Cup coming up, another one in a few months so our preparation is keeping those two big tournaments in mind. It's not like the matches we are playing are not important. Every match is important. In every match we are learning something new, sometimes about a player, sometimes about a certain combination and players are also learning from these opportunities. Yes, people can say many things from the outside but that doesn't matter to us, we are very clear with what we want," India's bowling coach Parash Mhambrey in the post-match press conference after West Indies beat India in the second T20I.

India have been opening with Suryakumar Yadav while Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan have been getting opportunities to play an important part in the bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Avesh, in fact, was trusted to bowl the last over with only 10 runs to play with despite the much-experienced Bhuvneshwar having an over up his sleeves.

"It's all part of our preparation for the (T20) World Cup. Right now, we are looking at different options that we have and giving opportunity to youngsters to find out who does the job for us," Mhambrey said on Monday night. "It's easier to kind of plan that way," he added.

Mhambrey praised the young Indian bowling line-up, which includes the likes of Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, alongside the more experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Very happy with the potential they have shown. The last couple of games we played, Arsh and Avesh have shown their ability to perform under pressure and it is something I am very happy with," he said."What impresses me most is the fact how much they want to learn and improve every single day. When you are a coach, it is two-way communication. That makes the job easier to have a dialogue with the bowlers and vice versa.

"Yes, we will try different stuff, different players. You have (Jasprit) Bumrah not out here. (Mohammed) Shami as well. But I look at all this as an opportunity for the young bowlers to prove themselves," he added.

Mhambrey was, in fact, full of praise for the 23-year-old Arshdeep, who once again produced a neat spell (1/26 from 4 overs) in the second T20I.

"I have been watching him for a long time, especially since the IPL. Something that really stood out was his ability to deliver under pressure," Mhambrey stated.

"If you look at how he goes about, he bowls (in) the first powerplay and also in the death. In terms of the composure he has shown (so far), it has been fantastic," he added.

Mhambrey said there were plenty of positives to take away from the last match despite the batting unit's average show. "We did not have many runs on the board. But, that is the way it is. This format is like that. You go out there and still perform. The idea initially was to try and pick up the wickets.

"Thanks to the bowlers, the way we bowled, the spinners...(Ravindra) Jadeja bowled his full spell. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) as well. So, everyone contributed. It went down to the wire. But that is how this format is," he said.

