'Spending 8 Crore on Archer is huge risk': Ex-AUS cricketer slams Mumbai Indians for 'one of the worst auctions ever'

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg on Tuesday slammed Mumbai Indians for having their "worst auctions ever", calling their massive investment in England pacer Jofra Archer and Australian cricketer Tim David as "huge risks".

Mumbai Indians made only one significant buy on the opening day of the mega auction in Bengaluru last weekend, buying back Ishan Kishan for INR 15.25 crore and ended the day with his just four purchases. Mumbai made their first significant move on Sunday, after the lunch break when they bought Archer for INR 8 crore before breaking the purse for Tim David, Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, Hogg slammed Mumbai for taking such a huge risk in investing in Archer, who won't be available for the 2022 season and has had two elbow surgeries in the last 18 months.

"Spending INR 8 Cr on Archer is a huge risk, especially after spending 15 crore on Ishan Kishan. He's had two elbow surgeries in the last 18 months, that's the worst injury a fast bowler could have. They have a formidable top order in Rohit, Kishan and Surya and then David at No.4, which is also a risk. Who's going to bat at No.5 is the big question," he said.

Hogg was also unhappy with the Mumbai bowling department and felt that the team still requires a finisher.

"The bowling department is where their headache starts. They don't have depth in their bowling and not many top class spinners. They also don't have finishers like the Pandya brothers. This is one of the worst auctions MI has ever had," he added.

Mumbai Indians bought 21 players over the two days of the mega event, hence forming a 25-member squad, having earlier retained captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Kieron Pollard and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.