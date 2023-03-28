Home / Sports / Football / Spurs defender Emerson to undergo knee surgery

Spurs defender Emerson to undergo knee surgery

Reuters |
Mar 28, 2023 04:36 PM IST

Emerson, 24, picked up the injury in stoppage time during Brazil's 2-1 defeat by Morocco in a friendly on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal will undergo surgery on a knee injury he sustained on international duty with Brazil, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal receives medical attention Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs(Action Images via Reuters)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal receives medical attention Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs(Action Images via Reuters)

"We can confirm that Emerson Royal suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee while on international duty with Brazil last week," Tottenham said. "The defender will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff."

Tottenham, seeking a new coach to replace Antonio Conte, face Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United in April as they fight for a top-four finish. They are fourth on 49 points, two points above fifth-placed Newcastle who have two games in hand.

