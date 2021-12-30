e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sreesanth in Kerala probables list of players for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Sreesanth in Kerala probables list of players for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
File photo of former Indian bowler Sreesanth
File photo of former Indian bowler Sreesanth(Twitter)
         

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala list of players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing.

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

His seven year ban ended in September this year.

Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month. But the inaugural KCA President’s Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

A Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) official said Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala team. Sachin Baby is his deputy.

Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the others are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D and Asif K M,Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal and Midhun S.

Four new faces---Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop M P, Midhun P K and Rojith KG have also been included.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

