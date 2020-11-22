e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sreesanth set to play T20 tournament in Kerala

Sreesanth set to play T20 tournament in Kerala

Sreesanth featured in the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Four years later, he became a part of the Indian team that lifted the Cricket World Cup at home.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Indian pace bowler S Sreesath
Former Indian pace bowler S Sreesath(HT Archive)
         

After a seven-year long ban from cricket, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is set to make his comeback on the cricket field. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) aims to conduct a T20 league in Alappuzha next month which will mark the return of the former India international.

After Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, KCA is planning to conduct a local T20 tournament. However, the event is subject to state government clearance. Sreesanth will be the star attraction of the tournament whose dates are yet to be finalised.

ALSO READ | India can bowl bouncers at Steve Smith but don’t see it as his weakness: Australia assistant coach McDonald

Sreesanth’s participation in the upcoming President’s Cup been confirmed by the KCA President Sajan K. Varghese.

“Yes, definitely. Sreesanth will be an attraction. Every player will be in a bio-bubble in one hotel in Alappuzha. We are looking at the first week of December. The clearance from the Kerala government is the main thing,” Sportstar quoted Varghese as saying.

The Kerala speedster was one of the prominent talents in the Indian dressing room. He featured in the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Four years later, he became a part of the Indian team that lifted the Cricket World Cup at home.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘No one is ever ready for short ball,’ Sunil Gavaskar on Steve Smith’s challenge to Indian pacers

Unfortunately, in 2013, he was slapped with a ban after from the BCCI for his involvement in the Indian Premier League match-fixing scandal. His seven-year ban ended earlier in September and the upcoming President’s Cup will be his first major tournament.

Before the ban, Sreesanth had played for Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He has 50 wickets from 60 T20 matches to his credit.

