Sreesanth’s wife writes letter to BCCI, says ‘false accusation can ruin a person’s life’

Former India fast-bowler S Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth has written an open letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), seeking their ‘support’ for him to get ‘justice’.

Sreesanth has been banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal that rocked Indian cricket in 2013. Even though Sreesanth was acquitted by a Delhi court in 2015, the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI remained.

Bhuvneshwari, in her letter to the BCCI, wrote that Sreesanth didn’t give any freebies to the batsman in the over which eventually opened the pandora’s box and led to three players including Sreesanth getting banned, but it was the quality of batsman Adam Gilchrist.

Bhuvneshwari post on the unverified Twitter account read: “Heart to Heart message for #SreeFam. A False accusation can ruin person’s life. @sreesanth36”.

Earlier, during an episode of popular TV reality show Big Boss, Sreesanth revealed that he considered committing suicide after the controversy broke out in 2013. Sreesanth said that he was accused of spot-fixing for a sum of Rs 10 lakh.

The former Kerala cricketer expressed that thoughts of suicide ran through his head at that time. He was depressed about seeing his career fall apart and also stated he was innocent and didn’t take part in any corrupted activity.

The paceman broke down and said that if his son starts playing cricket, he won’t be able to watch him play, since the former cricketer is not allowed to enter a cricket field.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:42 IST