Sreesanth's blunt World Cup appeal to Gautam Gambhir: 'Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ko mat roko'

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth jumped into the ongoing debate over India’s 2027 ODI World Cup roadmap as he made a blunt appeal to India head coach Gautam Gambhir. With questions swirling around the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the format, Sreesanth backed the senior duo as India plan the next 50-over ICC tournament. Sreesanth has his say on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's future

Speaking in a video that went viral on social media, Sreesanth urged his former India teammate not to hold back Kohli and Rohit, saying their stellar record warrants continued inclusion in the format.

He said, "Gautam bhai aap coach ho aap kisi ko mat roko, especially Ro-Ko ko mat roko. Rohit aur Virat ka jo record hai behtareen hain aur jab tak woh khelna chahte hain unko khelne do. Because they are thousand times better than most of the players that are currently playing. So, I just want to say all the very best to Ro-Ko and please don't stop those brilliant legends Gauti (Gautam bhai, you are the coach and you should not stop anyone, especially don't stop Ro-Ko. Rohit and Virat have outstanding records, and as long as they want to play, let them play)."

Kohli and Rohit made an impressive return to ODI cricket in October this year during the tour of Australia. Shaking off a rusty start in their first competitive outing since IPL 2025, Rohit struck a valiant fifty and a superb 121 to claim the Player of the Series award. Kohli, meanwhile, produced a match-winning 74, forming a record 165-run stand for the second wicket with Rohit in the Sydney finale.

Back home against South Africa, Rohit continued his form with a third straight fifty-plus score and added another century stand with Kohli, who smashed a stunning 135 to seal India’s win in Ranchi last Sunday. His Player of the Match effort gave India a 1–0 lead in the three-match series.

Yet despite their recent performances, the selectors and team management remain unconvinced about their long-term commitment. They are insisting the senior duo comply with the BCCI mandate and play the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy later this month. Rohit has reportedly agreed, while Kohli has communicated his availability to the DDCA.