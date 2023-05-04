'He dissects the field like a mathematician': Sreesanth's MS Dhoni-esque praise for India star after MI beat PBKS in IPL

Rewriting history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday, five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down a record target to defeat Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match No.46 of the cash-rich league. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma propelled Rohit Sharma's men to a memorable win over Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Sreesanth's MS Dhoni-esque praise for India star(PTI-ANI)

Asked to chase down a daunting 215-run target at Mohali, senior batter Suryakumar complemented Kishan with his sensational half-century. Suryakumar, who has a wide range of shots in his repertoire, slammed a quick-fire fifty to help MI defeat Punjab Kings in the high-scoring contest at Mohali. Talking about the batting masterclass of the senior MI batter, former India pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth branded Suryakumar as a mathematician for his ability to find gaps.

"SKY isn't just a batter, he's a mathematician. The way he carries himself is simply superb. He dissects the field like a mathematician uses a compass and a protractor on the paper. He makes those calculations brilliantly inside his sharp mind and makes full use of the dimension of the ground, the pace of the bowler, etc. He literally knows exactly where the fielder is and where the gaps are. He's so precise. They say 'sky is the limit' but for Surya, even SKY is not the limit," Sreesanth told Star Sports.

Riding on Kishan's 75-run knock and Suryakumar's 66 off 31 balls, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians outclassed Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Five-time champions MI became the first side to successfully chase down 200-plus run targets in consecutive IPL matches. "Once Mumbai Indians taste victory, there's no stopping them. They have a long history of success. They've done it in the past and can repeat it," he added.

