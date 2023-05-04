Home / Cricket / 'He dissects the field like a mathematician': Sreesanth's MS Dhoni-esque praise for India star after MI beat PBKS in IPL

'He dissects the field like a mathematician': Sreesanth's MS Dhoni-esque praise for India star after MI beat PBKS in IPL

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 10:54 PM IST

Sreesanth was all praise for the India star after MI outclassed PBKS in the IPL 2023.

Rewriting history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday, five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down a record target to defeat Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match No.46 of the cash-rich league. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma propelled Rohit Sharma's men to a memorable win over Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Sreesanth's MS Dhoni-esque praise for India star(PTI-ANI)
Sreesanth's MS Dhoni-esque praise for India star(PTI-ANI)

Asked to chase down a daunting 215-run target at Mohali, senior batter Suryakumar complemented Kishan with his sensational half-century. Suryakumar, who has a wide range of shots in his repertoire, slammed a quick-fire fifty to help MI defeat Punjab Kings in the high-scoring contest at Mohali. Talking about the batting masterclass of the senior MI batter, former India pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth branded Suryakumar as a mathematician for his ability to find gaps.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh calls out Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir with fiery ‘ThandRakh’ message after duo's ugly altercation in IPL

"SKY isn't just a batter, he's a mathematician. The way he carries himself is simply superb. He dissects the field like a mathematician uses a compass and a protractor on the paper. He makes those calculations brilliantly inside his sharp mind and makes full use of the dimension of the ground, the pace of the bowler, etc. He literally knows exactly where the fielder is and where the gaps are. He's so precise. They say 'sky is the limit' but for Surya, even SKY is not the limit," Sreesanth told Star Sports.

Riding on Kishan's 75-run knock and Suryakumar's 66 off 31 balls, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians outclassed Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Five-time champions MI became the first side to successfully chase down 200-plus run targets in consecutive IPL matches. "Once Mumbai Indians taste victory, there's no stopping them. They have a long history of success. They've done it in the past and can repeat it," he added.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
suryakumar yadav ipl ipl top players + 1 more
suryakumar yadav ipl ipl top players
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out