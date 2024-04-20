SRH become first IPL team to breach 250+ mark thrice, equal own league record during 266/7 blitzkrieg vs DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad are slowly, but surely, gaining the reputation for being one of the most dangerous batting sides in the Indian Premier League. Having already surpassed the highest total in IPL history twice this year, SRH are in no mood of stopping anytime soon. On Saturday, the Sunrisers breached the 250-run mark again, smashing 266/7 in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi. Travis Head plays a shot during the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Arun Jaitley Stadium (ANI )

Even as Pat Cummins' men didn't surpass their own record for the highest league total for a second time, they did create a new record for the most number of runs scored in the powerplay. The opening duo of Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (40) wrecked the DC bowlers in the first six overs, smashing an incredible 125 runs without losing a wicket, steering clear of Kolkata Knight Riders' previous record of 103 in the powerplay.

Throughout the course of the innings, Shahbaz Ahmed (59*) added a much-needed boost after a series of wickets post powerplays, as the Sunrisers ended with another big score while batting first.

This is now the fourth-highest total in the league's history. Take a look at the top 5 scores:

SRH 287/3 vs RCB, IPL 2024

SRH 277/3 vs MI, IPL 2024

KKR 272/7 vs DC, IPL 2024

SRH 266/7 vs DC, IPL 2024

RCB 263/5 vs PWI, IPL 2013

Most sixes in an IPL innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters hit more sixes (22) than fours (18) in their innings against the Delhi Capitals, and equalled their own record for the highest number of maximums in a single IPL innings.

They had hit 22 sixes during the match against RCB, too, when SRH also smashed their own record for the highest innings total in league's history. Take a look at the highest number of sixes hit in an IPL innings:

22 - SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024

22 - SRH vs DC, IPL 2024

21 - RCB vs PWI, IPL 2013

20 - RCB vs GL, IPL 2016

20 - DC vs GL, IPL 2017

Additionally, SRH also equalled Surrey to join the list for most 250+ scores hit in franchise cricket. The Sunrisers have breached the mark thrice – all coming in the ongoing edition – and lead the list alongside the English side. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have put 250+ scores on two occasions, English teams Somerset and Yorkshire have also reached the mark twice.