Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

SRH squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad with their respective prices

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 09:08 pm IST

SRH entered the mini auction with a purse of INR 25.5 crore and acquired nine players in all

Sunrisers Hyderabad splurged INR 13 crore to sign England all-rounder Liam Livingstone at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday. Livingstone had gone unsold at his base price of INR 2 crore in the first round, but triggered a fierce bidding war between SRH and Lucknow Super Giants in the accelerated round. LSG eventually ran out of funds, allowing SRH to secure his signature.

Former Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone celebrates a wicket.(ANI)
Former Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone celebrates a wicket.(ANI)

SRH spent big on uncapped Indian player Salil Arora, acquiring him for INR 1.5 crore, from a base price of 30 lakhs. The franchise also roped in Onkar Tarmale and Sakib Hussain for 30 lakhs each. Meanwhile, Shivang Kumar joined for 30 lakhs too.

IPL 2026 Auction LIVE

SRH entered the mini auction with a purse of INR 25.5 crore. Overall, SRH acquired nine players at the auction, which featured 369 players up for grabs. Eight of those players were uncapped Indians, with Livingstone, being their only overseas buy.

They kept most of their spine intact, retaining skipper Pat Cummins, openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Meanwhile, the franchise released the likes of Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby and Wiaan Mulder.

Full list of players purchased: Shivang Kumar ( 30 lakh), Salil Arora ( 1.5 crore), Onkar Tarmale ( 30 lakhs), Sakib Hussain ( 30 lakhs), Krains Fuletra ( 30 lakhs), Praful Hinge ( 30 lakhs), Amit Kumar ( 30 lakhs), Liam Livingstone ( 13 crore),Amit Kumar ( 30 lakh)

Retained: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma,Aniket Verma, R. Smaran,Ishan Kishan,Heinrich Klaasen,Nitish KumarReddy,Harsh Dubey,Kamindu Mendis,Harshal Patel,Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat,Eshan Malinga,Zeeshan Ansari.

Released: Adam Zampa,Rahul Chahar,Wiaan Mulder,Abhinav Manohar,Atharva Taide,Sachin Baby,Simarjeet Singh.

SRH purse remaining: INR 5.45 crore

SRH player slots remaining: 0

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / SRH squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad with their respective prices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On