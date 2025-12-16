SRH squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad with their respective prices

Sunrisers Hyderabad splurged INR 13 crore to sign England all-rounder Liam Livingstone at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday. Livingstone had gone unsold at his base price of INR 2 crore in the first round, but triggered a fierce bidding war between SRH and Lucknow Super Giants in the accelerated round. LSG eventually ran out of funds, allowing SRH to secure his signature. Former Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone celebrates a wicket.(ANI)

SRH spent big on uncapped Indian player Salil Arora, acquiring him for INR 1.5 crore, from a base price of ₹30 lakhs. The franchise also roped in Onkar Tarmale and Sakib Hussain for ₹30 lakhs each. Meanwhile, Shivang Kumar joined for ₹30 lakhs too.

SRH entered the mini auction with a purse of INR 25.5 crore. Overall, SRH acquired nine players at the auction, which featured 369 players up for grabs. Eight of those players were uncapped Indians, with Livingstone, being their only overseas buy.

They kept most of their spine intact, retaining skipper Pat Cummins, openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Meanwhile, the franchise released the likes of Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby and Wiaan Mulder.

Full list of players purchased: Shivang Kumar ( ₹30 lakh), Salil Arora ( ₹1.5 crore), Onkar Tarmale ( ₹30 lakhs), Sakib Hussain ( ₹30 lakhs), Krains Fuletra ( ₹30 lakhs), Praful Hinge ( ₹30 lakhs), Amit Kumar ( ₹30 lakhs), Liam Livingstone ( ₹13 crore),Amit Kumar ( ₹30 lakh)

Retained: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma,Aniket Verma, R. Smaran,Ishan Kishan,Heinrich Klaasen,Nitish KumarReddy,Harsh Dubey,Kamindu Mendis,Harshal Patel,Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat,Eshan Malinga,Zeeshan Ansari.

Released: Adam Zampa,Rahul Chahar,Wiaan Mulder,Abhinav Manohar,Atharva Taide,Sachin Baby,Simarjeet Singh.

SRH purse remaining: INR 5.45 crore

SRH player slots remaining: 0