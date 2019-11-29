e-paper
Sri Lanka announce full-strength squad for Pakistan Tests



cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service

Colombo
File image of Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.
File image of Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.(AP)
         

Sri Lanka on Friday announced a full-strength 16-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Pakistan. The team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, will leave for Pakistan on December 8 to take part in the series, held under the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Also Read: BCCI using India matches to test ‘camera spotting’ of no-balls

Dinesh Chandimal, who was part of the Sri Lanka squad during the Test series against New Zealand but did not get a chance to play a game, has been retained in the squad for the series against the Men in Green.

Kasun Rajitha is the only new inclusion in the squad which has no place for Akila Dananjaya who, in September, was suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months due to illegal action.

The first match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 11 while the second Test will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 19.

Also Read: ‘Hope he hasn’t poked the bear’: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith

Sri Lanka visited Pakistan in September-October wherein the two teams competed in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
'Didn't call Godse a patriot': Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
'Parties say a lot in manifestos': SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford's electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
