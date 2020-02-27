e-paper
Sri Lanka bring back Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep in T20 squad against West Indies

Sri Lanka bring back Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep in T20 squad against West Indies

Sri Lanka retained the ODI squad with the exception of Dimuth Karunaratne who skippered the 50-overs team, but does not play in the shortest form of the game.

Colombo
Sri Lanka have recalled all-rounder Thisara Perera to the 15-member Twenty20 to play two matches against the visiting West Indies. The cricket board said right-arm medium-pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was dropped from the three-match Twenty20 series against India earlier this year, was also brought back.



In the current three-match ODI series against West Indies, Sri Lanka has already won two and the series with one more match to be played in Kandy on Sunday.

The first Twenty20 is on Wednesday while the other will be on Friday. Both matches will be played in Kandy.

The Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara.

