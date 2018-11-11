Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal out of second test against England due to groin injury

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the second test against England in Kandy due to a groin strain, with the uncapped Charith Asalanka called up to the squad as a replacement on Sunday.

Batsman Chandimal suffered a tear in his groin on day one of the first test in Galle and is also a doubt for the final test in Colombo, which begins on Nov. 23.

Pace bowler Suranga Lakmal will captain the side for the test, which starts on Wednesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

England lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test by 211 runs inside four days.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:58 IST