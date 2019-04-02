Sri Lanka Cricket to revive Lankan Premier League

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is set to revive the Lankan Premier League (LPL), a T20 tournament, later this year.

The tournament was cancelled last year due to a prolonged period of administrative instability at SLC over the latter part of 2018. The LPL which will see five to six teams taking part will take place from September 8 to 28 tentatively, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The board is expected to bring its former cricketer Russel Arnold back as tournament director.

“We have set the ball rolling and hopefully in August-September this year we will see the tournament taking place,” SLC secretary Mohan De Silva said.

Moreover, De Silva said the abandonment of the event has hindered Sri Lanka’s World Cup chances.

“It is very unfortunate that Sri Lanka Cricket was not able to implement the envisaged programs that we had planned in preparation for the World Cup due to the disruption in administration. If the LPL tournament had gone ahead last September, we had arranged a much more competitive tournament, where players would have had the opportunity of competing with international players,” De Silva said.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 14:35 IST