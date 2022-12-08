Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne loses four teeth in freak fielding injury while attempting catch in Lanka Premier League

Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne endured a freak fielding injury during a Lanka Premier League match between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators on Wednesday. Going for a rather tricky catch, Karunaratne suffered a nasty blow to his face while going for the ball, which resulted in him losing four teeth according to Sri Lanka's national daily Daily Mirror. Karunaratne was taken to hospital for an immediate surgery soon after the injury.

The incident took place in the during the fourth over of the first innings when Nuwanido Fernando smashed a fuller delivery outside off over covers. However, he failed to find the distance and Karunaratne, who had to track back from the cover region, ended up being hit on the face by the ball as it came down.

In the replays, a tooth can be seen falling off Karunaratne's mouth after the impact. The Sri Lankan all-rounder started bleeding immediately and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The Falcons did register a comfortable victory in the game, though.Gladiators posted 121/8 on board in 20 overs after winning the toss and the Falcons chased the target in just 15 overs with the loss of five wickets.

Kamindu Mendis (44) scored the most runs for the Falcons. He hit four boundaries and two sixes after openers Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher gave a great start to the Falcons in the chase. Pathum Nissanka scored 22 runs off 21 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six. On the other hand, Fletcher scored 20 runs off just 14 balls including three boundaries and a six.

Carlos Brathwaite shone with the ball for the Falcons, as he took four wickets in four overs after giving away just 14 runs. He also bowled a maiden over to put Kandy Falcons in a good position. Brathwaite walked away with the 'Man of the Match' title.

