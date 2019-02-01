Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya to undergo bowling Test in Chennai

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya is all set to undergo a bowling Test in Chennai Center for Sports Science (CSS) of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

The development was confirmed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in a statement that read, “Spinner Akila Dananjaya will fly to Chennai, India tomorrow morning (February 1, 2019) to reassess his bowling action. The reassessment will take place at the Center for Sports Science (CSS) of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai.”

The 25-year-old was reported for a suspected bowling action during a Test series against England, last year. He was, later, banned from bowling by the International Cricket Council in December 2018.

Dananjaya has emerged as one of Sri Lanka’s main bowlers in limited-overs cricket. In the last 16 ODI matches, he has picked up 28 wickets at an average of 23. In Tests, he has scalped a total of 27 wickets in 5 matches that he has played so far at an average of 24.26.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 11:01 IST