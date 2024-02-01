 Sri Lanka to host ICC AGM in July | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Sri Lanka to host ICC AGM in July

Sri Lanka to host ICC AGM in July

PTI |
Feb 01, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended for government interference in its functioning.

With their suspension lifted, Sri Lanka will host the Annual General Meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in July, the country's sports minister Harin Fernando said on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai,&nbsp;(REUTERS)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, (REUTERS)

It cost the island nation an opportunity to host the Under-19 World Cup which is currently underway in South Africa.

"Sri Lanka gets to host the ICC AGM from July 19-22 in Colombo. This will be a great boost for Sri Lanka with regards to cricket and tourism," Fernando, who is also the minister of tourism, said in a statement.

SLC was suspended in November for not meeting its ICC Member obligations, specifically, failing to independently manage its affairs and prevent government interference in the regulation and administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Roshan Ranasinghe, the predecessor of Fernando, appointed an interim committee, alleging corruption in SLC. The committee was headed by the former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

The ICC declared that Ranasinghe's action to appoint an interim committee was a serious breach of its governance rules.

However, the suspension was lifted on Sunday after Fernando, in December, annulled the gazette issued by Ranasinghe.

