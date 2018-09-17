Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Sri Lanka have got off to the worst possible start in the Asia Cup, after losing their opening match to Bangladesh, despite being in a good position at one point.

Angelo Mathews’ team now faces a must win situation as they take on a resurgent Afghanistan team, brimming with confidence and looking to showcase their prowess at the top level.

Here is the vital information regarding when & where to watch, live coverage, live streaming of the Group B match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan:

When is Asia Cup 2018 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on September 17, 2018

Where will Asia Cup 2018 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played in Abu Dhabi

What time does Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Hong Kong begin?

The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan ?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 12:29 IST