Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Do-or-die fixture as SL, BAN meet in virtual knockout match

cricket
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 06:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: The team that wins this match are through to the Super Fours. Follow live scores and updates of SL vs BAN T20 in Dubai here.

ByHT Sports Desk
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been left bruised and hurt in every way by Afghanistan and are now up against each other to earn a spot in the Super Fours. The equation is simple, the team that wins this match, stays in this tournament. It is probably because of this simple yet deadly equation that there has been some spicy buildup to this match, with words being exchanged in the media between representatives of both camps. Add to it the ‘naagin’ affair of the 2018 Asia Cup, and we might just have a humdinger in our hands. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 01, 2022 05:53 PM IST

    SL vs BAN Live: The last time these two teams met at Asia Cup…

    On-field arguments, Nazmul Islam inventing the naagin dance phenom and a broken Bangladesh dressing room door at the Khettarama stadium.

  • Sep 01, 2022 05:46 PM IST

    SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!

    The buildup to this match has been akin to something we would find before pro-boxing bouts. Speaking ahead of the game, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon has taken up Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka over his comments on the Bangladeshi bowling attack. After Shanaka said that the Bangladesh team have only two good bowlers, Sujon has hit back with a jibe “at least Bangladesh have 2” as the competition heats up in the Asia Cup. Spicy. 

cricket
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: The team that wins this match are through to the Super Fours. Follow live scores and updates of SL vs BAN T20 in Dubai here.

