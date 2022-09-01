Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Do-or-die fixture as SL, BAN meet in virtual knockout match

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been left bruised and hurt in every way by Afghanistan and are now up against each other to earn a spot in the Super Fours. The equation is simple, the team that wins this match, stays in this tournament. It is probably because of this simple yet deadly equation that there has been some spicy buildup to this match, with words being exchanged in the media between representatives of both camps. Add to it the ‘naagin’ affair of the 2018 Asia Cup, and we might just have a humdinger in our hands.

