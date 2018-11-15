Sri Lanka vs England, live cricket updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Hosts hold edge

Sam Curran exhibited his six-hitting prowess and Jos Buttler made an enterprising 63 to help England overcome a top order collapse and post 285 in the first innings on the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. England were reeling at 89-4 when Buttler somewhat steadied the innings before Curran clobbered six sixes in his blistering 64 to help them to a competitive score. Sri Lanka lost Kaushal Silva in their wobbly reply to be 26-1 at stumps, trailing by 259 runs.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 11:19 IST