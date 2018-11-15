Today in New Delhi, India
Sri Lanka vs England, live cricket updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Hosts hold edge

Catch all the action from the second day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England with our live updates.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2018 11:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
sri lanka vs england live cricket updates,sri lanka vs england live updates,live cricket updates
Sri Lanka vs England: England take on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Pallekele.(AP)

Sam Curran exhibited his six-hitting prowess and Jos Buttler made an enterprising 63 to help England overcome a top order collapse and post 285 in the first innings on the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. England were reeling at 89-4 when Buttler somewhat steadied the innings before Curran clobbered six sixes in his blistering 64 to help them to a competitive score. Sri Lanka lost Kaushal Silva in their wobbly reply to be 26-1 at stumps, trailing by 259 runs.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 11:19 IST

