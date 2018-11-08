Today in New Delhi, India
Sri Lanka vs England, live score and commentary, 1st Test Day 3: ENG look to build lead

Catch all the action from the third day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England in Galle with our live updates.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2018 09:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Galle
Sri Lanka vs England,England Cricket team,Sri Lanka Cricket team
England's cricketer Keaton Jennings (L) plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella looks on.(AFP)

England are well on top against Sri Lanka as the play moves into Day three of the first Test. England lead by 177 runs and still have all 10 second wickets in hand. The visitors will be looking to put a huge target for the hosts and conversely they would be looking to bowl England out for as lower score as possible to keep their slim hopes of claiming a win in the first Test and give legendary spinner Rangana Herath a perfect sendoff.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 09:02 IST

