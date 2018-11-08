Sri Lanka vs England, live score and commentary, 1st Test Day 3: ENG look to build lead

England are well on top against Sri Lanka as the play moves into Day three of the first Test. England lead by 177 runs and still have all 10 second wickets in hand. The visitors will be looking to put a huge target for the hosts and conversely they would be looking to bowl England out for as lower score as possible to keep their slim hopes of claiming a win in the first Test and give legendary spinner Rangana Herath a perfect sendoff.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 09:02 IST