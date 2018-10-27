Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 27, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sri Lanka vs England, Only T20I in Colombo: Live scores and updates

Catch all live score and updates from Sri Lanka’s only T20I against England.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2018 18:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka vs England,Sri lanka cricket team,England Cricket team
Sri Lanka will be looking to carry momentum from last ODI against England. (REUTERS)

Sri Lanka take on England in the only T20 match of the tour in Colombo on Saturday. Even though England won the five match ODI series 3-1, they were completely dismantled in the last match of the series and Sri Lanka will look to carry momentum from that when they take to the field.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 18:26 IST

tags

more from cricket